Former England badminton star to help Wendover schoolchildren with fitness challenges

Former England badminton star Liz Cann is visiting John Hampden School in Wendover later this month to put pupils through their paces.

Liz will be challenging the infant school pupils to complete a fitness circuit as part of a sponsored challenge.

The school’s PE co-ordinator Zoe Nelson said: “We feel this is a fantastic opportunity to develop a passion for sport amongst young people whilst raising money for school sport equipment and helping support Team GB athletes as well.”

Liz is a five time national champion and has won two Commonwealth Games bronze medals.