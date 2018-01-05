Formal consultation starts on proposals to close boarding accommodation at Pebble Brook School

Bucks County Council has started a formal consultation to get the public’s views about a proposal to close overnight boarding accommodation at Pebble Brook School in Aylesbury.

The current four-week statutory ‘representation’ period follows a public consultation in September which drew 84 responses.

Seventy-three of these came from pupils who were asked about the proposal at an assembly.

Parents and carers said the Pebble Brook boarding provided respite care for them and a number who responded stressed the importance of the respite for parents, carers and young people.

Currently only six pupils board at the school, which caters for children with specific learning difficulties, and the county council proposes to close the accommodation at the end of the spring term in March.

Mike Appleyard, cabinet member for education and skills, said that if, at the end of the representation period, he decided the accommodation should close, the council would ensure a suitable alternative was provided for those affected.

During the representation period, which closes on January 31, the county council invites letters of support or objection to be sent to School Commissioner Andrew Tusting at County Hall, Aylesbury, HP20 1UZ, or emailed to pebbleconsult@buckscc.gov.uk.