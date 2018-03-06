Closure of Mandeville School Sixth Form announced just three days before Ofsted report brands it as ‘Inadequate’

Mandeville School in Aylesbury is closing down its Sixth Form in a move that coincides with the release of an Ofsted report that brands the department ‘Inadequate.’

The decision to close the Sixth Form unit for a year follows a meeting with Governors and staff.

Principal Andria Hanham said the move was taken after much ‘soul searching’ and discussion and because of the low number of students applying in September 2018.

The Ofsted report was published just three days after parents were told of the plans to close the Sixth Form.

The report singled out the Sixth Form for criticism saying it did not meet the mandatory requirements for programmes for 16 to 19-year-olds.

The school was given a ‘Requires Improvement’ grading despite what inspectors described as ‘the transformation of the culture at the school’.

Governors do not understand the school’s strengths and weaknesses and have not been holding leaders to account, according to the report, which adds that the quality of teaching, assessment and learning is too ‘variable’ and that there is a problem with pupils attendance.

However, the report praises principal Andria Hanham who it says has established ‘a sense of purpose and high ambition for pupils’.

It concludes that the school has a strong ‘safeguarding culture’ and that outcomes and behaviour are improving across the board.

Mrs Hanham said that when inspectors next visit she hopes the school’s rating will be upgraded to Good.