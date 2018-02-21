Champion Aylesbury pupils have cracked the code!

Pupils from Ashmead Primary School in Aylesbury are celebrating after being named as UK Coding Champions by Discovery Education.

The group designed more than 7000 apps last year, placing them in the top three schools for Discovery Education Coding across the country.

Pupils used their ICT skills to create a whole range of imaginative computer games using different programming languages with characters including dinosaurs, princesses and even HM The Queen!

As part of their prize, pupils were invited to take part in a special coding day with classmates where they got hands on with classroom technology to create new computer games.

The school also received a goody-bag of computing prizes, including a pocket-sized Micro Bit computer.

Ashmead School teacher Lesley Bounds said: “Coding is such an important skill for the future, and we’re proud of the ICT skills our pupils have shown.

“The Discovery Education prize day was a real treat for the children.

“They had lots of fun creating their own apps and computer games.”

Christopher Matthews, vice-president at Discovery Education said: “Computer programming is a skill that children can easily master and enjoy, while building vital skills for the world of work.

“We were very impressed with the games and apps created by pupils at Ashmead, and they should be very proud of their achievement as a top coding school.”