Bucks Grammar schools "not reflecting the community they are supposed to serve", say campaigners

Campaigners have slammed Bucks grammar schools after it was revealed just 12 pupils in Bucks were offered priority places in selective schools last year.

In 2014 a number of selective state schools across the county, including in Bucks, agreed to reform their admissions criteria in order to prioritise children on free school meals.

However just 12 children on free school meals who had passed the 11-plus were handed priority places at Bucks grammars last year, according to Bucks County Council (BCC) figures unearthed by campaign group Local Equal Excellent (LEE).

LEE has long argued that families eligible for free school meals are unable to afford the tutoring needed for their children to pass the 11-plus.

Campaigner, Rebecca Hickman, also slammed the government’s £50 million cash injection into grammar schools as “disgraceful”.

She said: “It is interesting that the government says the funding will only go to grammar schools that do more to reach disadvantaged children.

“That would currently rule out every Bucks grammar school, which are all failing abjectly to reflect the communities they are supposed to serve.

“According to BCC only 12 children were accepted into grammar schools this year under the free school meals over-subscription criteria – four fewer than last year, and just 0.5% of the total number of grammar places.

“The sad truth is that the very existence of grammar schools will continue to do deep damage to the educational opportunities of the majority of children in Bucks.”

BCC and Borlase’s were both contacted for a comment, however neither replied before going to print.