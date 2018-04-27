Boarding provision at Pebble Brook School to close at the end of summer term

The boarding provision at Pebble Brook School in Aylesbury is to cease at the end of the current academic year.

The closure of the boarding unit, which caters for up to seven children, was announced by Bucks County Council.

Ofsted inspectors visited the unit last month and graded it as ‘Good’ - an improvement on its previous grading last year when it was rated as Inadequate.

In their report, published yesterday (Thursday), Ofsted only announced short-term improvement targets for the unit.

These were ensuring that information made about safeguarding incidents is more thorough and that the monitoring of the condition of the premises covers all minor matters.

The education watchdog praised the relationships between staff and pupils and added that children felt they were happy and safe.