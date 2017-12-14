Bierton student thanks trust that funded volunteering trip

A student from Bierton has thanked a charitable trust set up in memory of a former Aylesbury Vale District Council chairman for their donation towards the cost of her trip to Tanzania.

Mila Fenton O’Creevy, 19, volunteered in the East African country for three months where she worked with students teaching them life and communications skills.

Part of the cost of the trip was funded by The Mike Griffin Trust, set up in memory of Mike Griffin, a former Bierton parish councillor and Aylesbury Vale District councillor.

The trust aims to support the furthering of education or preservation of buildings in Bierton and Hulcott.

Mila said: “The trust donated £350 towards my trip which was great.

“They could have given me up to £750 and they did offer to cover any shortfall I had.”

Mila funded the rest of the trip herself raising more than £1,000 by climbing Ben Nevis and Mount Snowdon.

Mila said: “I did some volunteering in Mozambique when I was 16 and I knew if I took a gap year I would want to volunteer abroad again.

“I applied to the trust online and was delighted that my application was a success.

“The part of Tanzania where I was based was more developed than I expected.

“I helped with the English club and also ran a girls club which helped teach teenagers about puberty and relationships.

“The students were very enthusiastic and wanted to learn.

“In total, there were about 30 volunteers and we worked in different schools.”

Mila is hoping to study International Development at university and is keen to pursue a career within that field.

The Mike Griffin Trust has already made grants to some individuals and organisations in Bierton, where Mr Griffin lived for all his life.

Last year, the trust provided a grant to Bierton Parish Council for the installation of defibrillators at the Jubilee Hall and the Sports Hall at the Recreation Ground.

If you are interested in finding out more about the grants available visit www.griffintrust.org/grant-application-form