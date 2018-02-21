Bierton School opens new-look library thanks to funding from charitable trust named after former district councillor

Bierton School’s library has been given a makeover thanks to money donated by the Mike & Claire Griffin Charitable Trust.

The colourful, new-look room opened officially on Thursday February 1 and is being well-used and appreciated by pupils.

The renovation of the library came about thanks to the charitable trust named after former Aylesbury Vale district councillor and chairman Mike Griffin.

It was established in 2016 and offers financial assistance to good causes based in Bierton, as well as aiding students living in the village with costs towards their further education studies.