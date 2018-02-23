BBC presenter encourages blue sky thinking as she talks weather during visit to Aylesbury school

BBC Weather presenter Helen Willetts delivered a talk to pupils at Booker Park School earlier this month.

Children in Years Five and Six enjoyed a talk from the award-winning forecaster about all aspects of the world of weather.

BBC Weather presenter Helen Willetts visits Booker Park School in Aylesbury

Principal Chris Stephenson said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Helen Willetts to Booker Park School.

“Having such a well-respected weather broadcaster talking to the children about their current topic was fantastic.

“We are all grateful to Helen for taking the time to visit us and share her knowledge with the children.”