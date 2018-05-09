Aylesbury primary school teacher reaches the final five in national awards

A teacher who says that her job fills her with joy has made the top five shortlist in the ‘Best New Teacher of the Year 2018’ category of the Pearson Teaching Awards.

Cinzia Imbriano, who teaches key stage one (five to seven year olds) at Green Ridge Primary Academy in the Berryfields area of Aylesbury, only found out the news in mid-April and said she is “very excited.”

Cinzia Imbriano, a teacher from Green Ridge Primary Academy. Miss Imbriano is in the final five at the Pearson Teaching Awards, a national competition, in the Best New Teacher of the Year category.

The awards are nationwide and the ceremony, described as “the Oscars for teachers,” is televised, airing on BBC2’s ‘Britain’s Classroom Heroes’ on Sunday 28 October.

Cinzia, who began working at Green Ridge when it opened in September last year, said that she knew towards the end of secondary school that she wanted to become a teacher.

“It’s definitely a tough job but it is the most rewarding.

“It fills me with so much joy to help the children,” she said.

The modest 25-year-old was also keen to praise her colleagues, saying: “We’ve got a very inspiring team here and we all work together – my nomination wouldn’t have happened without the team.”

Today (Wednesday) judges from the teaching awards are due to visit the school to see Cinzia in action and plan to speak to pupils, parents and staff as part of gathering evidence to help them select the ‘winner’ for 2018.

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week with the main day taking place yesterday (Tuesday) when it was National Teacher Appreciation Day.

The awards receive hundreds of entries and head teacher Aaron Wanford, who nominated Cinzia, commented: “We are really delighted that she has made it through to the finalists.”

2018 marks the 20th anniversary for the Pearson Awards.

Previous award presenters have included Tony Blair, Joanna Lumley and Davina McCall.