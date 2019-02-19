Aylesbury playgroup celebrates its 45th anniversary with a new name

Southcourt Baptist Church Playgroup celebrated its 45th anniversary with a special ceremony to mark its renaming last week.

The playgroup was renamed Treehouse Pre-School at an event on Thursday February 14, with town mayor Mark Willis invited to do the honours.

The pre-school is now housed in its own building on Coxhill Way opposite the baptist church, which it moved into three years ago.

Last year Ofsted rated the playgroup as ‘Good’ following an inspection and the next stage of its journey is the renaming of its building.

Pre-school manager Claire Trimnell said: “We moved to our new building three years ago and could have changed our name then but it was not the right time.

“We hope it could have a positive effect going forward - the name ‘the treehouse’ is more relatable and we hope its new logo is more memorable.

“We wanted to get the kids involved with the celebrations so we got them to sing for parents and our guests.

“Singing brings joy to the children and it is one of the regular activities we do here at the playgroup.”

Representatives from Bucks County Council, playgroup staff past and present and families were invited to attend.

The opening ceremony was followed by a performance of a song by the children with accompaniment from the baptist church’s children’s pastor Iain Nash and refreshments.