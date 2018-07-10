Aylesbury headteacher praises addition of ‘Buddy Bench’ to school playground

A headteacher has praised the warmth that a new Buddy Bench has brought to an Aylesbury primary school.

Last month, St Louis Primary School was the recipient of a ‘Buddy Bench’ kindly donated by the town’s Wickes store.

The aim of the bench is to promote to young children how to build new friendships and reduce loneliness in primary schools, as part of their community campaign.

To top it all off, because it is made out of recycled plastic, the bench is environmentally friendly!

Manager at Wickes Aylesbury Steve Finch, who introduced and presented the brand new “Buddy Bench” at the school said: “Wickes are delighted to support the community with this initiative, which will ensure that children at St Louis Primary School can now have a unique place to develop new friendships and confide in others.

“With a brightly coloured, eye-catching bench in the playground, we hope more children will be encouraged to use it to open up to their peers and help build their confidence at school.”

Headteacher Margaret Louisy said: “The new Buddy Bench is a very welcome addition to our school.

“To help new and existing friendships blossom is an important part of school life and growing up.

“We are very grateful to Wickes for gifting us with the bench and look forward to seeing more friendships blossom as a result.”