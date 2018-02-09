Aylesbury Grammar School students start their fundraising ahead of Malawi visit

Pupils have started their fundraising activities ahead of Aylesbury Grammar School’s next visit to Malawi in 2019.

The initiative started in 2007 with next year set to be the seventh time that grammar school youngsters will have visited Malosa.

The exchanges are overseen by the school’s head of geography Mike Corby who said: “The students are exposed to a different way of life and really engage with the visitS.

“We also fund it so the students from Malosa can come to England.”

Over the years students have helped to build an ICT suite and put up mosquito nets to help protect the students against malaria.

During the last exchange in 2017 they constructed two classrooms and donated portable blackboards and teaching resources.

Students have started fundraising ahead of the visit with a musical evening, a charity row equivalent to the distance of rowing to Malawi, cake sales and odd jobs among the many and varied ways they have contributed to the cause.

Mr Corby has got involved as well and during the October half-term last year he cycled 240 miles from England to Amsterdam with his wife and two children, both aged ten.

The family raised more than £2,400 towards building a new primary school teacher training facility in the country.

As well as raising funds for their trip, students are currently collecting items to take on their next exchange including laptops, projectors, school textbooks, computer screens, pencils, pens, board markers, primary and secondary school sports equipment and much more.

To find out more and how you can help visit http://malawi.ags.bucks.sch.uk