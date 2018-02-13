‘An inspiration to others’: Bedgrove Junior School’s girls football team jump for joy after their national success

Bedgrove Junior School’s girls football team are through to the next round of a national competition, after winning all of their games at a recent tournament held at Oxford City.

The girls have so far proved invincible, winning each of their nine matches, scoring 37 goals and conceding just one.

They now go forward to the next stage, playing in front of a stadium full of supporters before Oxford City’s next home match.

All of this success comes with the added bonus of a brand new purple kit (displayed in the above photos) sponsored by Harrison Renovations and Chiltern Property Clearance.

Headteacher Lorraine Greco said, “These girls are an inspiration to others.

“Coming from a number of backgrounds, some already play football outside of school; others are just desperate to give every sporting opportunity a go.

“Their enthusiasm is infectious, passing on their passion to their peers.

“With four football teams in various leagues this year we are also extremely grateful to our kit sponsors, Harrison Renovations and Chiltern Property Clearance, enabling us to have quality kit for all the children to wear.”

The team won their latest match and are now through to the South West regional finals.

For more Bedgrove Junior School photos, both of a football nature and of another recent activity at the school, pick up a copy of this week’s Bucks Herald.