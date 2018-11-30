11-plus exams deemed fair, despite technical blunder

This year’s 11-plus exams were “fair”, according to education chiefs, after a technical blunder saw some pupils allocated more time for the test.

Parents feared their children may have to re-site the exam as errors made by the test provider, GL Assessment, meant some pupils were given an extra five minutes for one of the two papers in September.

An investigation was then launched by Bucks County Council (BCC) together with the test provider to establish if the results were fair.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Aylesbury West, Steven Lambert, called for an update on the investigation during a meeting of BCC’s children’s select committee this morning.

He said: “There were some concerns about the issues that went on with the 11-plus exams, over timing, whether the programme actually worked or not and whether some students were disadvantaged as a result of these instances that happened.

“If I remember correctly you were going to speak to the provider and check if anybody was disadvantaged, and then there were going to be numbers, and what’s going to happen next.”

Head of education at BCC, Sarah Callaghan, assured members the test was “fair and equitable” and the exam provider said no pupils would have to re-sit the test.

She said: “I did follow up the conversation with the provider and they did reassure us that there wouldn’t be implications for the young people involved and that they would make sure that no young people would have to take the test again, and it was fair and equitable and it didn’t impact on their results.”