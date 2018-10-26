EDITOR’S COMMENT: My month full of horrors!

Hello! It’s just a few days until Halloween!

We love Halloween in our house, and for the month of October we have been doing our annual tradition - of watching a spooky film every evening.

Each year there is a theme - and this year to celebrate the arrival of our new puppy we’ve gone for the creature feature.

My favourites so far have been The Killer Shrews, Razorback (about a giant pig) and Island Claws (about a giant crab).

The funnier the better as far as I’m concerned- I’m a bit of a wimp when it comes to the more gruesome horror flicks!

So - to celebrate this most ghoulish of days- and as it’s the day that next week’s Herald comes out, we’d love to see some pictures of you and yours getting ready to have your very own Monster Bash.

We’ll use the best ones in a special Halloween photo spread next week - so please email hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk

Right - I’ve got to prepare for a date with Kingdom of the Spiders starring William Shatner!