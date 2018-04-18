EDITOR’S COLUMN: The joy of witnessing landmark events - and a call to share your lost Aylesbury pub memories!

This weekend myself and my beloved had a very important task to attend to - escorting said beloved’s teenage nephew to buy his first ever car!

Now - I’m not the most motor-savvy of people, so I’m not sure what I really added to any of the proceedings, but there was a definite good feeling when the car was driven off the drive and home with us.

A real landmark moment that none of us will ever forget.

It got me thinking really about life landmarks; getting married, having babies, first house or car seem like obvious ones - but really for everyone those moments are different in this higgledy piggledy muddle of life.

In this job, as journalists, we really are privileged, in the sense that we share with you - our readers - in your very best and worst moments.

Everything from epic charity challenges to heartbreaking bereavements and even court cases. It is a privilege that we most certainly do not take for granted - and you can trust us with your stories unequivocally.

In other news I enjoyed working on the ‘lost pubs’ feature this week.

So many previously loved free houses that once welcomed regulars every day - now sadly closed down.

I’d really like to follow up this story, and hear some of your memories of beloved pub adventures here in Aylesbury. Has town changed for the better or worse and what do you miss most about Aylesbury of yesteryear?

We can use these anecdotes for another feature, or even include them in our letters page. Please do get in touch.

And finally - I have two pieces of bonus exciting news!

In two weeks time we are getting a brand new reporter to join our team here at Bucks Herald Towers - Sam Dean, who has lived in Bucks for many years really impressed us at interview, and is looking forward to getting out and about and meeting people on our Aylesbury and Buckingham patches.

So stay tuned for that - and also for a classy new look for The Bucks Herald from next week - we really hope you like it, and let us know what you think!

I love to hear from you

