EDITOR’S COLUMN: Spring has sprung - and we are on a pothole mission!

Yes that’s right - I’m sure every motorist in the county of Bucks has a pothole that they love to hate. For me it used to be a big deep one that sat directly after a speed bump close to the old Quarendon School, I would regularly fall foul of it on my way to and from work - and to be quite honest - it physically hurt every time my car viciously jerked down into its depths!

I’m sure many a vehicle came a cropper in that one .

Content Editor Hayley O'Keeffe

Thankfully that pothole has now been repaired, and hopefully didn’t damage anyone’s cars in the process - but as council’s budgets get stretched ever further it’s becoming a bit of a losing battle to keep up with the repairs. Especially after a cold hard winter which makes the roads worse.

So - this week we’ve decided to find out just what is going on, and put out a call for you - our readers to name the potholes you would like to see repaired the most.

Give us a call on 01296 619718 or send an email with POTHOLE in the subject box to hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk - ideally a picture too, and we will follow up next week with some of the worst offenders!

On a slightly lighter note I’m very happy to report that spring has sprung. As regular readers of this column may recall, I blooming hate winter with a fiery passion.

The dark mornings and nights play havoc with my soul.

This weekend filled with snow and uncertain weather felt like winter’s last mean hurrah!

But - hooray! It’s time for some positivity and bright months, and that’s such good news. Everything always looks better in the sunshine - not least the beautiful Watermead nature reserve, which in a couple of months will become the cutest place ever when the baby birds start to hatch and grow.

And a little nearer than that - on Sunday we will be heading down to the David Bowie statue unveilling.

As a newspaper we’ve been proud to support David and Sue’s campaign and can’t wait to see the statue in place under the Market Square arches.

Users of Facebook can visit the Bucks Herald page on the day to see our live video from the event - and lots more besides so stay tuned for that!

So get in touch about those potholes - and isn’t it nice that it’s getting brighter every day!