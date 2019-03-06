Editor’s column - HS2 affects us all - so what do you make of our MP’s comments?

Happy Wednesday to you all - and thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued positive support for our HS2: Enough Is Enough campaign!

This week we have been out and about meeting people - and sharing posters and letters, we hope that you were able to display the poster printed inside last week’s paper somewhere prominent?

On Saturday I delivered some bigger posters to businesses in Wendover, and it was so sad and interesting to hear the stories of people who are affected by the scheme.

Stories we feature in the paper this week include the upsetting impact that the scheme will have on The Bucks Goat Centre, one of the best attractions in the Vale.

It was also interesting - if not a little disappointing - to hear David Lidington’s response to your questions - please do get in touch and let us know what you thought about what he said...

He outlines in the story some of the things that he has done - but has he gone far enough?

In other news I’m looking forward to The Ramones being the focus of Temple Street Wine Bar’s Vinyl on Wednesday’s evening - those nights are a lot of fun, and if you get the chance to go down to one you won’t regret it.

You can email me at hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk or give me a call on 01296 619718