Editor’s column: How nice to get out and about at great Aylesbury Vale events

This week the Bucks Herald team have been out and about - and it’s been lovely to attend some of the great events happening in the Vale. On Friday night reporter Neil attended the Bucks and MK Sports Awards at the Waterside Theatre, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford.

But the awards were not just about the celebrity guests, they were about recognising the hard work, dedication and achievements of our grassroots teams and organisations right here, who work tirelessly to make sure that sport is avilable for everyone to enjoy, no matter who you are. So many congratualtions to all the nominees and winners, very well deserved.

On Sunday I made the trip up to Waddesdon Manor for the brilliant Christmas market in the grounds of the historic house.

The grounds were packed with folks enjoying the festivities and delicious food, and there was more to see and do than I think I’ve seen at the event in previous years. A visit to the World’s End Garden Centre in Wendover afterwards most certainly cemented my ongoing Christmas vibe, which I’m happy to say has not slipped back into Grinch-dom as previously feared.

Also a big thank you to all of those folks who got in touch about their nativities and Christmas events following my shout-out last week. Stay tuned for those pictures, and if you haven’t already got in touch please send me an email to hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk and we’ll aim to send a photographer to as many events as we can!

And finally - The Bucks Herald landed an exclusive interview with political heavyweight Michael Gove this week when he visited the Arla megadairy in Aston Clinton this week. Reporter Ryan Watts did an excellent job, and grilled Mr Gove on everything from rural affairs to Brexit - that feature is well worth a read.

