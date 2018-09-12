E-fit released after sexual assault in Aylesbury

Police have released an E-fit following a sexual assault in Aylesbury on Friday morning.

The incident took place on September 7 at 8am in Walton Road.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was walking along the road when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately.

She crossed the road to get away from him, and he then left the scene.

The offender is white, bald, about 5ft 7ins tall, of a skinny build and aged in his late fifties.

He was wearing a grey polo shirt, a blue zip-up hooded top and jeans, and is described as having sunken eyes.

Investigating officer PC Josie Elworthy, said: “This was a concerning incident, and we’d like to speak to the man in this image, or anyone who recognises him or has information as to his whereabouts.

“I would ask that people share this appeal and image on social media in order to help us to locate this man.

“Anyone with any details which they think could help our investigation should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.