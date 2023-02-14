Did you know your local Scout Group is looking for some volunteers?

We are looking for more volunteers in Aylesbury and the surrounding areas because of the increased demand for children and young people to learn “skills for life”. We have a wide range of opportunities available: these include volunteering with Squirrels (boys and girls aged 4 and 5), and Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 17); keeping the Group HQ in good condition; or managing the Group’s finances. Some of the activities children take part in range from archery to holding birds of prey, cooking to hiking, science to sleepovers, and first aid to overseas expeditions. There are plenty of roles working with children aged 4 to 17, managing people, looking after the Group’s equipment or being a trustee. Whatever skills you have, we can find you a role. However, you might want to try something different and we can arrange that for you.

There is progression for all of the children; Squirrels might make a fruit kebab whilst Explorers might make a meal that incorporates an ingredient for every letter of the alphabet; Beavers might visit the fire station whilst Scouts might visit the House of Commons.

Four children recently invested as Beaver Scouts

Cub Scout Amelia Doyle said, “I’d never been camping before, but the adults ensured we had a brilliant time. We helped to pitch the tents and then we had a game followed by hot chocolate. On Saturday, we did some science experiments, cooked on a real fire, and had a sing-song around the campfire. On Sunday, we had a water fight and did some climbing. The whole weekend was terrific.”

Adult volunteer, Samantha Fabbro said, “I began volunteering with Beavers but then decided to go out of my comfort zone, so I volunteered to take 36 Explorer Scouts to a World Scout Jamboree. I had never slept in a tent before and had to get used to it. I wouldn’t change any of that experience, it was just brilliant.”

