Dumped toilet seen on Aylesbury pavement

An abandoned toilet was obstructing the pavement in one area of Aylesbury this morning (Monday).

The item was dumped on the pavement on Rabans Lane and was seen by bemused drivers and passers-by as they headed to their workplaces on the industrial estate.

The dumped toilet on the pavement on Rabans Lane, Aylesbury

One said: "From a distance I saw there was something obstructing the footpath because people were stepping into the road to negotiate it but I couldn't see what it was.

"When I got there I was very surprised to find it was a toilet - sometimes people say Aylesbury is going down the toilet and now I know what they mean."