Dukes set to close, after 10 years of entertaining Aylesbury

The iconic Aylesbury nightclub that allowed local bands to have a space to play, is sadly set to close after 10 years of trading.

In an emotive post to their facebook page, they wrote:

"After 10 years of meeting fantastic people that have given us so much support, its with a heavy heart we have to announce that Dukes will be closing its doors.

"This is such an unbelievable difficult time.

"I would like to say a big thank you to Alston who is always there to catch me, my wonderful boys who have tried so hard to keep the music fresh, my staff over the years, friends and family, every single one of you helped make it happen.

"Our landlords through all this have been very patient but business is business.

We have a month to show everyone what they will be missing by keeping the music live.

"Please pop in at some point and see us. We will miss you guys."