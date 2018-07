Police raided a house in Wycliffe End, Aylesbury this morning and seized drugs and a knife.

According to Thames Valley Police a drugs warrant was executed this morning.

A man living at the address has been arrested for a drug supply offence, a large quantity of drugs and a bladed article recovered.

A spokesman for the force on Twitter said that Aylesbury would be a safer place as a result.

The raid was part of Thames Valley Police's #Stronghold campaign.