Drivers urged to take care on road near Wendover after large pothole appears

Thames Valley Police are urging drivers to take care on Ellesborough Road, Wendover, after the appearance of a large pothole.

In a message posted on their Facebook page last night Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale wrote: "A large pothole on the Ellesborough Road, Wendover towards Ellesborough has damaged around five to six cars who are reporting front end damage to their tyres and suspension."

The scene of the incident on Ellesborough Road, Wendover, after a car hit a pothole

Police were at the scene of the incident last night while temporary repairs to the hole were made.

They are urging motorists to be patient and drive slower to avoid damaging their vehicles.