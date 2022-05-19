Driver injured after crashing BMW into residential wall in Thame

On Tuesday evening (17 May) at around 9:30pm, a BMW veered into the brick wall protecting a property on Tythrop Way.

It is believed the driver clipped a nearby tree, losing control of the vehicle, before hitting the wall head on.

Paramedics gave aid to the driver at the scene

South Central Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene, after receiving an emergency call at 9:35pm.

They were able to treat the driver at the scene as only minor injuries were suffered as a result of the crash.

The following day Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service made the scene safe at roughly 5:40pm.

One engine and crew were sent from its Thame station, firefighters cordoned off the area to attend to a fuel spill.