Driver injured after crashing BMW into residential wall in Thame

On Tuesday evening (17 May) at around 9:30pm, a BMW veered into the brick wall protecting a property on Tythrop Way.
It is believed the driver clipped a nearby tree, losing control of the vehicle, before hitting the wall head on.
South Central Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene, after receiving an emergency call at 9:35pm.
They were able to treat the driver at the scene as only minor injuries were suffered as a result of the crash.
The following day Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service made the scene safe at roughly 5:40pm.
One engine and crew were sent from its Thame station, firefighters cordoned off the area to attend to a fuel spill.
At The Bucks Herald we are always on the lookout for interesting and important local stories. Do you have a story to tell or an important issue to raise? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]