Drayton Parslow Church to host an exhibition of 250 handmade mice

A mousefest - one of the first of its kind in the UK - is coming to Drayton Parslow’s Holy Trinity Church over the weekend of April 14 and 15.

The event is centred around an exhibition of more than 200 handmade church mice, plus there are refreshments and children’s activities.

Organiser Susan Piddock said: “I have thought about doing an exhibition of church mice for a few years.

“It has taken about two years for a team of eight ladies to knit and stitch all the mice.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards a much-needed toilet and kitchen extension for the church, with any money raised through the sales of some of the mice going to the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

As well as the exhibition of the mice in the church, there will be refreshments, a second hand book sale and a children’s ‘make a mouse’ craft activity in the Village Hall.

The exhibition and other activities run from 1.30pm to 6pm on both days.

Entry to the Mousefest is £3 for adults and £1 for children with under-fives getting in free.