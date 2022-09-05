Dramatic pictures after woman and pets rescued from wrecked car

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 7am on Tuesday, August 30, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service was called to a road traffic collision on School Hill, Charndon.

A car had left the road and rolled on to its side in a ditch, after swerving to miss a deer.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and there were also two animals in the car – a dog and a small caged animal.

Firefighters work to extract the driver from the crashed car

Firefighters from Waddesdon attended, fencing off the scene and stabilising the vehicle using para-tec and stepchocks.

They also began speaking with the casualty to assess her condition, whilst securing the airbag cover to the steering wheel.

This is a standard practice, even if the airbags had deployed. However, in this case this they had not, which put the driver at greater risk.

Fortunately, the driver had been wearing a seatbelt and both the animals had been securely harnessed for the journey.

The firefighters cut a flap in the roof to get the driver out

A spokesperson for the fire station posted on Facebook: “Not only did this likely prevent injuries to the animals themselves, but also would have prevented further injury to the driver during the incident.

"This really is great animal safekeeping and put all involved at a great advantage.”

Firefighters worked with the casualty to safely remove the animals from the vehicle through a broken window.

They were then joined at the scene by a crew from Bicester Fire Station, and the crews worked together to extricate the driver from the vehicle via a roof flap, created using their e-draulic tools.

The wrecked vehicle

She was then handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust for assessment. Luckily, she and the animals were relatively unharmed.