Double design award win for Aylesbury site named after former housing trust worker Brenda Evans

A site in Aylesbury named after a former Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust employee has scooped two accolades at this year's Aylesbury Vale District Council design awards.

The 25th edition of the awards, which celebrates renovated building projects across Aylesbury Vale was held on Thursday November 29 at the Gateway.

Nine projects were shortlisted from the nominated schemes and were judged by a panel of experts.

Each of the category winners went forward to the People’s Choice award which was decided by a public vote.

Of the six awards Aylesbury took home two of them with the Brenda’s Way Project awarded the coveted People’s Choice award as well as Best Redevelopment.

The garage site at Whaddon Chase had a long history of antisocial behaviour and crime, and was a fly-tipping hotspot.

In 2012, the Bucks Herald labelled the area as ‘more like Beirut’.

The project included the redevelopment of a garage site to create 14 houses with associated parking and six new garages.

The other award winners were:

Dinton Castle in Dinton (Best Restoration).

This project saw Jaime and Mimi Fernandez convert the castle from a Grade II listed building to a family home - it's restoration was featured on Channel Four show Grand Designs in September.

43 High Street in Long Crendon (Outstanding Design).

Foxhill Barn in Kingsey (Best Conversion).

Beachborough School in Westbury (Best Public Building).

Councillor Peter Strachan, cabinet member for planning and enforcement at Aylesbury Vale District Council said: "These annual awards highlight the diversity of building projects across the Vale, recognising those which demonstrate excellence and support the sustainable growth of the district.

"Over the past 25 years, we’ve presented numerous awards and are proud to continue to promote sustainable, attractive and innovative design.

"Congratulations to all the shortlisted projects and special thanks to all the AVDC planners involved in these schemes.”

Fraser Wells, managing director of partnerships at property developers and award sponsors Durkan said: “Since partnering with AVDC on The Exchange project in the centre of Aylesbury, we increasingly see our role as a supporter of the wider community and the initiatives being implemented by the council.

"As such, we were delighted to sponsor this important awards scheme once again.

"It is inspiring to see such innovative and sympathetic design being recognised and we extend our congratulations to all the winners.”