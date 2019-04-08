Donate your old tools to Aylesbury Lions to pass on to Workaid

If you are having a tidy-up of your garage this spring, a Bucks charity is seeking your old tools for donations overseas.

Chesham based charity Workaid is collecting old tools which will be reconditioned and sent to deprived areas including Kenya and Uganda.

Alternatively, they will be donated to a project in the UK which provides workshop facilities for people with learning difficulties.

On Saturday May 25 Aylesbury Lions will be at the community stall at Aylesbury Market between 10am and 4pm.

The Lions will collect tools on behalf of Workaid and transport them to the charity's nearest base in Chesham.