Does your horse need a haircut? East Claydon’s Katy Barr organises epic clipping marathon in aid of MIND charity

Does your horse need a haircut? Because grooming expert Katy Barr and a gang of friends want to smash a world record in aid of a very special cause.

Katy, 28, from East Claydon - who works as a travelling groom, taking horses to shows around the world - has organised a ‘Clipathon’ to raise money for the MIND mental health charity.

The fundraising drive is a heartfelt and proactive response to the death of a young man from suicide, which has recently shocked this area’s farming and equestrian communities.

Taking place on November 3, Katy and her team hope to set a Guinness World Record, by giving a haircut to 100 horses between 7am and 7pm.

The challenge will take place at Addington Manor Equestrian Centre, between Aylesbury and Winslow.

Katy, who lives with her partner Matt Bruce when she is not travelling, but says that life on the road with the horses sometimes leaves her feeling isolated too, said: “We have a very large farming and rural community - as well as a very large equestrian community and both industries just don’t talk about mental health.

“The se communities have been very affected by suicide because people don’t necessarily want to admit how they feel - because they are farmers and they feel like they should be able to handle anything.

“If one person realises they are not alone because of our challenge then it has been worth it. What has recently happened has been a big wake up for everybody.”

She added: “We are incredibly proud to have the support of such a world class centre, and we hope that people will join us in raising awareness of mental health issues within our wonderful industry.”

On the day Katy and her team are hoping that people will bring along their horses to be clipped for cash which will be added to the charity total.

Local showjumping star Helen Treadwell, who competes at an international level, has already promised to bring along eleven horses on the day.

Anyone interested in taking part - or who would like to donate is asked to visit the challenge’s Facebook page by typing in The Big MIND Clipathon.