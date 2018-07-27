Do you know good cause that could benefit from some extra cash?

Do you know a group or organisation that is working to improve lives in their community in the South Bucks, Aylesbury, Wycombe or Chiltern districts?

The nominations for Buckinghamshire law firm B P Collins' charity fund are opening once again on 30 July 2018, via the firm’s stewardship with Heart of Bucks. The fund supports local charities and projects that are aimed at delivering positive social impact and improving lives.

The awards are centred on meeting three objectives, which fit in with the firm’s CSR values: building stronger communities, providing better futures and helping create safer lives. As long as the organisation nominated fits one of these themes, there are no restrictions on what the award can be used towards; it may be for general costs, purchasing equipment or to support a community project. The awards will range from £500 to £3,500 and nominations are open until 31 August 2018.

Simon Deans, B P Collins senior partner and Heart of Bucks trustee, said: “B P Collins has had a charitable fund with the Heart of Bucks since 2015. In 2016, we opened the fund to nominations for the first time. It was great to see local charities and organisations getting the chance to secure financial aid for such worthy projects, and we are delighted to once again open nominations across South Bucks, Aylesbury and Wycombe.

“The stewardship with Heart of Bucks has funded many causes which don’t always grab the headlines but make such a vital and - at times - life-saving contribution to the local community. Our law firm is passionate about helping those in need in Bucks and the nominations system is a tangible way of doing that.”

Peter Costello, chief executive of Heart of Bucks, added: “It’s great to be working in partnership with B P Collins in supporting local charities and community groups who are working tirelessly to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in Buckinghamshire.

"Having spoken to those who were awarded funding previously, there was a real appreciation for the opportunity to be working so closely with a business like B P Collins and to showcase how their organisation makes a real difference locally.”

This year, B P Collins was awarded a gold mark in the recently launched Corporate Social Responsibility Accreditation scheme, a visible testimony of excellence in CSR.

Nominations for the charity funding are open throughout August, before a shortlist will be decided. Those shortlisted will be guaranteed to receive a financial award. They will be invited to give a short presentation to staff at B P Collins in Gerrards Cross, who will vote for the charities in order of preference.

For more information and to nominate please visit heartofbucks.org or bpcollins.co.uk and go to the CSR page, which will direct you to the nomination form. The closing date for nominations is midnight on 31 August 2018.