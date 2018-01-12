Do you know a care superstar? Nominate them for an award!

You have the chance to nominate a Dignity in Care Star – it could be a friend, volunteer or carer – for going the extra mile in supporting people in a way that promotes dignity, respect and wellbeing.

Devoted carers, health workers, and community volunteers will be honoured at this year’s Dignity and Respect Awards 2018.

Now in their sixth year, the awards celebrate outstanding examples of how dignity and respect are demonstrated across Buckinghamshire. Nominations are open to the public as well as professionals. The awards are for individuals, teams and organisations that have made a difference by putting dignity, respect and wellbeing at the heart of the care they provide.

Lin Hazell, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing at Buckinghamshire County Council, said: “There are many wonderful people out there who make a real difference to the people they care for by treating them with the respect they deserve.

“If you know of a person, team, group or organisation that has gone above and beyond in supporting people in Buckinghamshire then why not recognise them for their excellence and nominate them for the Dignity and Respect Awards 2018. It’s a great way to say thank you.”

The awards are part of Buckinghamshire County Council’s ongoing campaign to raise awareness of every person’s right to be treated with dignity and respect whenever they need care and support.

Nominations will be shortlisted and a short film posted onto the website so that the public can view the films of each shortlisted entry and cast their votes online ahead of the Dignity and Respect Awards event on WEDNESDAY 2 MAY 2018, being held at the Oculus in Aylesbury.

Nominations will be live from 15 January and will close at 5pm on Monday 12 February 2018. To download a nomination form, book your place at the event, or find out more go to http://www.careadvicebuckinghamshire.org/dignityawards. Alternatively call 01296 387087.