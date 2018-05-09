Do you fancy playing in walking netball tournament taking place in Aylesbury?

A walking netball tournament in aid of WheelPower is being held in Aylesbury next month.

It takes place at Stoke Mandeville Stadium on Saturday June 16 between 12noon and 5pm and is being organised by Natalie Donhou-Morley, strategy and partnership officer at Aylesbury Vale District Council.

It costs £60 to enter a team in the tournament and there are umpires provided.

The entry deadline is June 1 and you can submit an entry by either e-mailing lovin_eeyore@hotmail.com or by calling 07446 015994.