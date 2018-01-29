“Disgusting assault” extra jail for inmate who threw wee in prison officer’s face

A prisoner has been handed extra time behind bars after throwing urine in the face of a prison officer.

Michael Thorpe, aged 22, was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday 22 January.

He pleaded guilty to one count of cause administer poison/noxious thing with intent to injure/aggrieve/annoy in the incident - which happened while he was serving time at HMP Woodhill near Milton Keynes.

Thorpe threw a cup of urine in the face of a prison officer at HMP Woodhill, Buckinghamshire, on 2 July last year.

Thorpe then ran away from the prison officer and back to his cell.

Investigating officer, PC Gavin Ramdyal of the investigation hub based at Milton Keynes, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a prison officer who was carrying out his day to day duties within the prison system.

“Throwing urine is a disgusting assault and the sentence highlights that this type of behavior in prison will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police or the courts.”