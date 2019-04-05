Discover the worlds of rocks and fossils at Aylesbury event

An event celebrating all things rocks and fossils takes place at Bucks County Museum in Aylesbury on Saturday April 13.

The event explores all aspects of geology in Bucks and members of the Bucks Geology Group will be on hand to help visitors explore fossils from Bucks County Museum’s collections.

Bucks County Museum

Visitors can find out about the giant reptiles that lived in the county 150 million years ago, and the Ice Age mammals that roamed around the county 200,000 years ago which ranged from woolly mammoths to lions and hippos.

There is also the chance to marvel at the wonderful world of minerals, try a sandpit fossil dig, add to the Jurassic Sea collage and make a fossil badge.

Experts from the Bucks Geology Group will also help visitors identify any mystery items that they bring in.

The rock and fossil day takes place between 11am and 4pm and entry is free - there is no need to pre-book.