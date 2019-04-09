Dirty protest as items left next to I Am Me statue at Aylesbury's Exchange development

Opportunist pranksters have left items next to the I Am Me statue at The Exchange in Aylesbury.

Over the weekend photos appeared on the Facebook page The Only Made in Aylesbury of a portable toilet placed underneath the I Am Me statue, one of three located within the new Exchange development in the town centre.

Photos of the portable toilet left next to the I Am Me statue in Aylesbury over the weekend

Written on the toilet was the message 'temporary (f) art installation. This will be collected after dropping the kids at the pool.'

The temporary toilet was removed yesterday afternoon (Monday) but last night a second photo appeared on the same Facebook page of a pink squishy toy left underneath the statue.

Posting to the Bucks Herald's Facebook page about the pink poo toy Lisa Burridge wrote: "My photo - it was a pink ‘squishy’ toy that my daughter had, and a truly serendipitous moment as we walked past the sculpture whilst she was playing with it.



"And don’t worry, I removed it immediately after I took the photo."

Johnny Ribena, who runs The Only Made in Aylesbury Facebook page said: "We saw the photo of the physical toilet floating around on Facebook and put it on our page.

A photo of another item left next to the I Am Me statue in Aylesbury

"The second picture of the pink poo toy was submitted directly to us but we believe that appeared there before the physical toilet and was not abandoned there - it was just a way of making a point.

"There have been various opinions about the statue expressed on our page.

"One person said to us: "They look like adults with children's head masks on - it is disturbing - they are crying behind those white masks."

"It is not the first time a statue in the town centre has divided opinion - there was a very mixed reaction when the David Bowie statue was installed."

Artists Colin Spofforth and Chris Bramall designed the three pieces of public art - I Am Me, I Am Free and I Am Strong - on behalf of Bradley Murphy Design and Aylesbury Vale District Council.

The I Am Me sculpture is designed to be 'quiet, thoughtful and creative, representing self-examination, self-discovery, contemplation and reinvention.'

We have approached Aylesbury Vale District Council for a comment on the incidents.