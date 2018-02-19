Did it get stuck in the catalytic converter?! Firefighters rescue moggy from engine compartment of car in Aylesbury

Firefighters took part in an unusual rescue in Aylesbury this morning (Monday) after a cat got stuck in the engine compartment of a car.

Airbags and a toolkit were used to release the animal which was uninjured.

It had managed to get stuck in the engine compartment of a car parked on a driveway in Walton Road and firefighters had to be called out at 11.30am to come to its aid.

A sign of the fact that the animal was unharmed was that it ran away before firefighters could take a photo out of it.

However they have released an extract from their control room log from the initial call when they were alerted to the incident.

They wrote: ‘Cat stuck in engine bay of car - can see tail near side front wheel’