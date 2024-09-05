Determined bees produce 100 jars of honey at Aylesbury centre despite HS2 works disrupting habitat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Determined busy bees at an Aylesbury nature centre are still producing honey despite their habitats being obliterated by HS2 works.

Staff at the Bucks Goats Centre praised the resolve and determination of the plucky bees, who have lost part of their woodland surroundings due to the high speed rail link disruption.

This year the bees have produced almost 100 jars of honey, which is now on sale at the Bucks Goat Centre gift shop, and owner Ruth Higgins is impressed and delighted with the result.

She said: "We are so proud of all our animals, but this year the bees' habitat really has been disrupted by the HS2 works which has wrecked a lot of the surrounding woodlands that they visit.

Some of the honey produced by the bees who refused to give up - photo from Animal News Agency

"Despite this they have still been hard at work, and the whole thing really feels like a metaphor for how we are feeling at the farm, which is still open and a happy place to visit despite all that is going on."

The Bucks Goat Centre has been dogged by road closures and disruption since the HS2 works started in the village, but the Layby Farm attraction has prevailed, and has enjoyed a steady stream of visitors who are determined to support their good work.

Ruth added: "Members of the pub have been so supportive and it's been amazing to see people enjoying themselves during our Easter season, and now our summer activities too. Our animals thrive on these visits and love to meet people, so the fact that it has been nice and busy is perfect for them.

"We are a happy place and a haven for animals, so really we shouldn't be surprised that the bees have done well. We are really proud of all they have achieved."

To find out more about the Bucks Goat Centre and its summer activities residents are encouraged to visit the centre’s website here.

HS2 Ltd was approached to comment on this article.