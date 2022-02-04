Details emerge from Aylesbury fire which caused traffic havoc

The fire which caused traffic havoc in Aylesbury this morning (February 4), started in a pub's boiler room.

Emergency service responders were called to the scene at 7am, the A413 Wendover Road was closed between the Esso Garage and Aylesbury police station as the authorities made the area safe.

Spreading through to the roof, the pub has been damaged by both smoke and fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

Three fire engines and crews from the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the building which also serves as a hotel.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, thermal image camera and small gear. All persons were accounted for. Electric and gas supplies were isolated."

Thames Valley Police reopened the road at 8:20am, firefighters remain on the scene damping down the property.

Traffic had grinded to a halt in Aylesbury as a result of the fire, due to large schools being nearby.