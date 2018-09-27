Delays in virtual parking permits rollout

Transport for Buckinghamshire recently announced the launch of virtual permits for on street parking.

Unfortunately, the roll out of the service is now delayed.

Buckinghamshire County Council said: " The new virtual permits will improve the speed that it takes to apply for, and receive, a permit and will be available for all types of on street parking.

"Unfortunately, due to a delay in being assigned the Merchant ID account number which allows the site to take payments for permits, we have had to push back the launch date from 27 September 2018 to 30 October 2018.

"NSL Ltd will continue to deal with paper permits as normal until virtual permits are ready to be launched. For help with further queries you can contact the NSL helpline on 03432 085544."

At the time, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transportation Mark Shaw said: "This advance in technology means that it will be quicker and easier to apply for a permit, as the application process will be simplified. Requests for permits and any changes made to existing permits will be effective immediately and, better still, they’re environmentally friendly as there is no paper or printing involved."

In order to access virtual permits, customers will have to register for a free account from which they can apply for all types of permits. It is recognised that some residents may have issues relating to internet access, so alternatives will be put in place to ensure they can still obtain the virtual permits.