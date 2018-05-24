Delay to Waddesdon air crash report

The inquest into the deaths of four people after a mid air collision near Waddesdon Manor will not be heard until at least a year after the tragedy, a pre- inquest review was told this week.

Buckinghamshire coroner Crispin Butler said that the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report will not be ready until November - a full year after the four men lost their lives.

The crash between a helicopter and a Cessna aircraft happened last November near Waddesdon Manor and caused the death of an Army flight instructor and a civilian flying teacher.

There were two men in each of the aircraft, who were named as Captain Michael Green, 74, Saavan Mundae, an 18-year-old Bucks New University student, Jaspal Bahra, 27, and Trung Nguyen, aged 32.

Senior Coroner for Buckinghamshire Crispin Butler said at a pre inquest review that the official process could not move forward until the AAIB report had been finished.

He said: “The AAIB are still investigating, and the coronial investigation is still ongoing, although these are quite separate.

“The AAIB aim to finish their report by November, and so after that we will be able to move forward.

“It is likely that their report will form a significant part of the evidence before the jury.”