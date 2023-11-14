Military charity rewards outstanding effort

Glyn Llewellyn of Aylesbury has been awarded a Gildea Global Award, the highest praise a volunteer or member of staff can achieve within SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

After 22 years in the Royal Air Force Glyn understands military lifestyle and the unique challenges service leavers face. He has worked for SSAFA for four years as a Learning and Development Trainer.

Glyn’s understanding of SSAFA’s beneficiaries and in-depth knowledge of serving community contributed much to his nomination for the award.

Sir Andrew Gregory, SSAFA’s Controller, said of Glyn: “His commitment and passion to deliver the highest quality training and ensuring all who attend are positively engaged is evident at every training session he delivers. He goes the extra mile to ensure his work is thorough, well researched and carefully tailored to the individuals in training.”

Glyn receiving his award from The Lady Dannatt

Glyn’s passion for the charity shines through every time he talks about his work.

Glyn said:‘It is humbling to get this award. I was just doing my job. Really it should be for my whole team; I see it as recognition to the huge numbers of people we train, who then go out into the community and do the real hard work.”

The breadth of the military charity’s delivery of services makes Glyn’s job complicated, but this is something he relishes. Glyn delivers training to staff and volunteers covering many skillsets, ensuring that each volunteer is ready for the important job in front of them.

“It is a privilege and a pleasure to be part of transforming the lives of our beneficiaries. If SSAFA did not exist there would be innumerable people who would not be helped. From placing children with families who can give them their forever home, to helping homeless veterans off the streets. Giving refuge to victims of domestic abuse and looking after bereaved service families; our charity does all this, and so much more.”

Glyn is particularly modest about his Global Gildea Award but he did comment, with a smile,

“Yes, I admit it… I was walking 10 foot tall for days after.”