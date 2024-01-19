Dead dog found in river between Milton Keynes and Buckingham prompts RSPCA investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA has launched an investigation into how and why a dead dog was discovered in a stretch of river between Milton Keynes and Buckingham.

A male dog was pulled out of the Great River Ouse between the villages Foscott and Thornton. He had injuries to his mouth, which the RSPCA believe happened on the day of his death.

The dog, which the RSPCA believes is a Staffordshire bull terrier, was discovered on Tuesday (16 January). His body was discovered with injuries to his muzzle, which the welfare charity believes were likely caused by another dog. They were seen when his body was examined by a vet.

A blurred photo of the dog recovered from the river on Tuesday

The RSPCA is asking for the public’s help gathering information as to what happened to the dog and has released a pixelated image of the terrier’s body.

RSPCA inspector Andy Eddy, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “At this stage we don’t know if the dog was dead or alive when he entered the river. But we do know he had injuries to his muzzle. Generally his body condition was good so he was likely to have been owned by someone.

“The vet who examined him believed that he sustained the injury on the day of his death.