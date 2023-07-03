Having pledged a year-long fundraising and donation drive for The Trussell Trust, colleagues from Berryfields Day Nursery in Aylesbury were delighted to unveil a new community collection point at the setting to help supporters make contributions to the charity with ease.

After spotting an appeal from Aylesbury Food Bank for a new home for one of their collection points, the team from the setting on Nimrod Street were eager to get involved, with their nursery car park now home to one of the special cabinets which is accessible 24 hours a day for the public to make donations of items including ambient food products and toiletries.

Colleagues have kindly volunteered to deliver the items donated to the cabinet alongside the regular contributions which are made by families and staff from the setting as part of their mission to keep the charity well stocked in supplies to serve the community throughout 2023.

Berryfields Day Nursery manager, Jessica D'Arcy explained: “We are thrilled to have The Trussell Trust as our charity focus for this year and hope that this collection point will provide a convenient way for members of the community to make contributions and inspire more donations for this incredibly worthy cause.”