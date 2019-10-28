Day 18 and anti-HS2 protesters have managed to hold off works in Steeple Claydon once more

It's day 18 of supposed HS2 works in Steeple Claydon, and still nothing has been done thanks to a campaign of direct action by residents.

The campaigners have today approach the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in an attempt to stall works even further, as mental fencing at the site has blown down creating a hazard for both the workers and protesters.

Protesters on site at Steeple Claydon

Steeple Claydon councillor Frank Mahon, who has been part of the protest, said: "They have completely fenced off the area but a lot of it blew down on Friday night.

"We went on site this morning and spoke to the person in charge and I told them they are working on a hazardous site, and that their opperatives could have been injured and that I am going to speak to the HSE.

"I told them they are not protecting their operatives and they have a duty of care to the protesters too."

The Steeple Claydon campaigners say they have prided themselves on being 'respectful not abusive' and that police have told them that this is a civil matter, because they have the landowners permission to be on the site.

For all the latest on the HS2 protests join our HS2: Enough Is Enough Facebook group by clicking HERE