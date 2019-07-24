David Lidington visits Aylesbury town centre

On Friday 19 July, MP for Aylesbury David Lidington CBE visited local businesses in Aylesbury’s town centre to see for himself the positive effect that investment in the area has brought about.

Mr Lidington met business owners and staff from shops in Hale Leys Shopping Centre, Kingsbury and on the High Street.

He also had a meeting with Councillor Julie Ward, Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) Cabinet Member, and Diana Fawcett, the Aylesbury Town Centre & Regeneration Manager, where plans for further development of the town centre and support for local businesses was discussed.

Councillor Julie Ward commented after the meeting:

“It was good to hear first-hand David’s genuine interest in Aylesbury town centre. Not only did he have questions about the current state of trading, but he was also open to hearing ideas and suggestions for future development and initiatives to support town centre businesses.”

Today (24/07/19), Mr Lidington stepped down from his Cabinet position following Boris Johnson's victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest on Tuesday (23/07/19).

