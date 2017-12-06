Date is set for Thame town music festival 2018 and your support is needed

Organisers of the 2018 Thame Town Music Festival are appealing for the community to help make the second event even bigger and better.

The date is set for Saturday, July 14, to follow on from this year’s successful free festival which attracted more than 8,000 people into the town.

This year’s festival was a huge success with a main stage in the town centre and seven other venues around Thame.

Glenn Matlock of the Sex Pistols, Rusty Shackle, Van Susans and Hiway51 featured on the main stage with over 58 other bands, artists and comedians performing throughout the day.

Johnnie Littler, festival director, now has his sights set on making TTMF18 even bigger and better.

He said: “I’m so proud of our town. The 2017 event was magical. Perfect weather and the centre of Thame buzzing with music and creativity. Wonderful food and drinks and all the chairs and tables in the roadway. We threw a party and everyone came. We estimate we had over 8,000 people attend throughout the trouble-free day and there was a fantastic vibe in the town.”

He added: “It took a huge effort by many volunteers to put on a free event like that. We are hoping that last year’s volunteers will return and that a whole lot of other new people will put themselves forward to help too. We may not be able to get our main sponsor again but we believe that local people and businesses of Thame are proud of our town and will support and sponsor TTMF18 to help with the costs of running the event.

“Thame is a very strong community and we believe it’s up to all of us to make life in our town as good as it can be for everyone.

“Again, the whole event will be free to all, so we need some generous sponsorship and donations - so be part of the party!”

Thame Town Council will be supporting the event again. There will be road closures on the day to create a pedestrianised area in the High Street with additional parking, on the day, at the rec.

Johnnie added: “If you are in business in Thame, then many of your staff will be attending the next, free, TTMF. You can help them, your town and the organisers by helping with sponsorship or volunteering.” Contact Johnnie by email TTMF at Johnnie@ThameTownMusicFestival.org

A short video that encapsulates the events that took place at TTMF2017 is at http://www.thametownmusicfestival.org/ or Facebook www.facebook.com/ThameTownMusicFestival