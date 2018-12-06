Date announced for Aylesbury WhizzFizzFest in 2019

The date for Aylesbury WhizzFizzFest 2019 has been announced.

Saturday June 22 is the date to reserve in your diaries for what organisers hope will be 'another whizzfizzingly wonderful day.'

There will be plenty of familiar faces plus new and exciting things to see and do, and like this year the event will be full of celebrity author guests, workshops and the famous giant puppet parade of local schoolchildren and groups through the town centre.

The day will be a celebration of children’s art and literature, with a mix of free and ticketed events.

If you are involved with a local school or club and would like to be part of the parade, or act as a volunteer on the day, or involved in some way you can find out more by visiting www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk/get-involved

Aylesbury Vale District Council's cabinet member for environment and leisure Paul Irwin said: “Last year’s festival drew marvellous crowds into Aylesbury and really promoted and built on our fantastic community spirit.

"This year’s event is promising to be even bigger and better and we can’t wait to be able to announce the line-up for WhizzFizzFest 2019.

“Our organising committee has been working hard behind the scenes to bring another year of fantastical fun to Aylesbury so be sure to look out for a special announcement coming in the New Year bearing more exciting news and revealing one of our celebrity guests.”

More details including further special guests and ticketing information will be released on Friday March 1.

For more information visit the WhizzFizzFest website at www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk or follow WhizzFizzFest's social media platforms through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.